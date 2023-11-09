Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $241,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 334,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $654.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $653.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

