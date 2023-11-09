Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

