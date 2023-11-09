Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.