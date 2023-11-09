Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Twilio by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.05.

TWLO stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

