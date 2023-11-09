International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE IBM opened at $146.19 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

