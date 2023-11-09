Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 84,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,922. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

