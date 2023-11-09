Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of PHB opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

