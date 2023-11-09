Investors Buy High Volume of Seritage Growth Properties Call Options (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 25,214 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,021% compared to the average daily volume of 1,189 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRG. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

SRG traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 917,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,618. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 129.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.