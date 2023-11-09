Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

