Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 110.2% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 67,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 53,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.05.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

