iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 418,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 26,113 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 109,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,704. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

