iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,609,054 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

