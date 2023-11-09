iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Lee Financial Co’s 5th Largest Position

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.56. 932,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,615. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

