iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Cut by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 164,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.