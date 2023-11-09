iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,843 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lee Financial Co owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.32. 261,936 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.01.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

