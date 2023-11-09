iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.