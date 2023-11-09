ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Director Don Defosset Sells 9,996 Shares of Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $100.69 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

