Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-5.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.211-2.232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.45. The stock had a trading volume of 108,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,398. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

