Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.29 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

