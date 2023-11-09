John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stake Reduced by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 96.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $8,064,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $104.25 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

