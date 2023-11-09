John D. Schachtel Buys 5,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) COO John D. Schachtel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,774.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regional Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 53.72 and a quick ratio of 59.19. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Regional Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

