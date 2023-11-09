John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
