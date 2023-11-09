Jon Blotner Sells 3,628 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jon Blotner sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $244,492.30.
Wayfair Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:W opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Wayfair
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wayfair
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.