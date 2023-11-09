Jon Blotner Sells 3,628 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jon Blotner sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $244,492.30.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

