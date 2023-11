Jon Blotner Sells 3,628 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jon Blotner sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $244,492.30.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

