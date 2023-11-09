Joseph Gates Clark Sells 2,519 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMART Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

