Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Kamada has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kamada Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMDA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
