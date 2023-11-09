Kava (KAVA) Trading 12.7% Higher This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $710.26 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 916,182,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,170,050 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

