Kellanova (NYSE:K) Upgraded at Barclays

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Kellanova

Shares of K stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,323,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,709,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,223,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after buying an additional 200,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.