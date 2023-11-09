Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE KEY traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$32.16. 47,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.18.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9126844 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.03.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

