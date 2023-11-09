Keystone Financial Group Buys New Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the second quarter worth $642,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 308.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,996,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,632,000 after acquiring an additional 332,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLN. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

