Keystone Financial Group Makes New $156,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 101.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

