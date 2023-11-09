Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Trading Down 6.6%

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.05 and last traded at $55.05. 101,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 637,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNF. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

