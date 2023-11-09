Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 150.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Insider Activity at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 647,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,074. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.