Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $823.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

