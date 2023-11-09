Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,564 shares of company stock worth $1,623,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.60. 57,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

