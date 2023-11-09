Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 127,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 98,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 741,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 889,268 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

