Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after acquiring an additional 617,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,446,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,863. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

