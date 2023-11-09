Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $340.82. 46,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.61 and a 200-day moving average of $329.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,279 shares of company stock worth $4,994,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

