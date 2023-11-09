Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $456.11. 175,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

