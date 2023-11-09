Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $120.13. 2,737,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

