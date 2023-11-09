Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock valued at $16,036,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,603. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

