Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 41.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $59.58. 121,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

