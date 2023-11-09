Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock worth $9,664,938. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $564.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $559.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

