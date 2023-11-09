Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.77. 49,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,455. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.