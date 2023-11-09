Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.