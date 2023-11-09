Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.64. The stock had a trading volume of 450,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

