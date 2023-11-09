Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 2,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,622. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

