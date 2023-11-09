Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 11,347 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.77. 179,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,157. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $186.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.