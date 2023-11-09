Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 408,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

