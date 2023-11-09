Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,026.12. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,005.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,870.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

