Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 31,149 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,149 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,151,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

